Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,140,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 674,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 109,969 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $8,523,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $116.45.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

In other news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,070,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

