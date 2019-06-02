SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Planning Solutions Group LLC

Planning Solutions Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STI. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. 3,241,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,084. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

STI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $419,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,368 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

