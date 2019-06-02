SunTrust Banks Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Price Target to $69.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.78.

NYSE:BAH opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

