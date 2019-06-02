SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,925.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Clendening purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,183 shares of company stock worth $2,213,623. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $201.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $279.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.49.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

