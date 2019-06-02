Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,496,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,243,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,414,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,911,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,298,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $205,979.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

