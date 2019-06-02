Synovus Financial Corp Invests $238,000 in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NBH)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $14.38 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

