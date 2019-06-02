Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,327 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after acquiring an additional 425,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339,116 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,198,000 after acquiring an additional 226,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of ADP opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $165.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

