Tc Pipelines (TRP) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

TRP opened at C$65.89 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 67.51%.

In related news, Director Christine R. Johnston acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.40 per share, with a total value of C$151,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,790. Also, Director Paul E. Miller sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.32, for a total value of C$518,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,270.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,365,011.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

