Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47). On average, analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,686,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,628,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.