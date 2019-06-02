TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,010 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $399,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $161,508.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $975,358.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,838 shares of company stock worth $5,509,056 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

