TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in AES Corp (AES)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,960,000 after buying an additional 4,727,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,316,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,555,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,934,000 after buying an additional 691,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AES by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,763,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 276,977 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AES by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,022,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 681,169 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/td-asset-management-inc-has-3-87-million-holdings-in-aes-corp-aes.html.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.