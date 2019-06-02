Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 181 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paypal were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $7,185,958.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,798,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,031 shares of company stock valued at $32,694,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $990.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 181 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-buys-181-shares-of-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.