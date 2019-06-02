Tech Data (TECD) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TECD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.96. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.98%. Tech Data’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tech Data will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David R. Vetter sold 2,000 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $220,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,116 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $329,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,465 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 405.4% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 23.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.