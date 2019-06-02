Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, OKEx, LBank and Bittrex. Tether has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and $20.94 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00382014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.31 or 0.02188537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00160546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,470,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,131,993,375 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDCM, Gate.io, BitForex, Kucoin, Coinut, Bit-Z, Trade By Trade, LBank, Exmo, QBTC, CoinTiger, Kraken, Binance, B2BX, Sistemkoin, BtcTurk, EXX, Bittrex, CoinEx, OKEx, Poloniex, ABCC, IDAX, CoinBene, ChaoEX, TDAX, Cobinhood, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, BitMart, TOPBTC, Liqui, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, UEX, Bibox, BigONE, MBAex, OOOBTC, Huobi, C2CX, Upbit, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, Iquant, DragonEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

