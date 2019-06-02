Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00017603 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $20.33 and $5.60. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $5.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 796,251,780 coins and its circulating supply is 659,452,744 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

