Tieton Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,780 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Health Insurance Innovations comprises approximately 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 90.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,967 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 89,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 93,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.61. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

