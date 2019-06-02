TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Decreased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,084.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,957,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

