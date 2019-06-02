Topps Tiles (TPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

LON:TPT opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

