TransUnion (TRU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and strong and stable cash flows. The company’s huge base of data is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals, and boasts over 35 million customers. Despite such positives, shares of TransUnion have underperformed its industry in the past year. The company operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. The company's operating segments experience seasonality. High debt may limit TransUnion’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

NYSE TRU opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $283,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,440.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,772,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $18,666,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,418,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,718 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

