Tredje AP fonden Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.59.

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

