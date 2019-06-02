Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Trading Down 10.3%

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares dropped 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $34.82. Approximately 514,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 214,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 12,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Lee Baker bought 2,800 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 774,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,400 in the last three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

