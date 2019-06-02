Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $125.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,798.29, a P/E/G ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/twin-tree-management-lp-takes-position-in-atlassian-co-plc-team.html.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.