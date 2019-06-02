Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 83,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $6,512,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,295. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

