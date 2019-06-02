U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Lifted by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,650,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 394,227 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 493,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 286,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. 5,678,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,694. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

