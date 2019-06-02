UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (WAF) a €65.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

FRA:WAF opened at €61.22 ($71.19) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a one year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

