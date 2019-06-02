Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $311.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.95.

Shares of ULTA opened at $333.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider David C. Kimbell sold 15,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $5,153,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total transaction of $3,528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,622,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after buying an additional 675,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,214,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,445,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

