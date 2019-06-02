Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Trading 620.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 638.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 620.4% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $245,900.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 151.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

