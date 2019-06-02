United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 176.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,523,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,117,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 822,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

