US Bancorp DE Buys 10,179 Shares of Docusign Inc (DOCU)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other news, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $538,289.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,717 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $488,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,883 shares of company stock worth $2,643,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.06 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 60.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

