ValuEngine Upgrades QCR (QCRH) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). QCR had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $104,959.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in QCR by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QCR by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

