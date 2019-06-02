Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $53.01.

