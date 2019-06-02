Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Stephens raised shares of Veeva Systems from an equal rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

VEEV stock opened at $154.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $156.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,164.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,295. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 508.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

