Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $423,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $2,179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE:CPK opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $73.55 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

