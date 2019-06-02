Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,061,983.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 238,188,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,876,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,853,964 shares of company stock worth $56,052,269. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

