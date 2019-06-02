Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $292.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $65,044,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,207,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,566,217 shares of company stock worth $1,051,068,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

