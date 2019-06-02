WeedMD (WMD) Trading Down 7.1%

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD)’s share price was down 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 232,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 642,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 million during the quarter.

About WeedMD (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

