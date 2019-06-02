Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of WBT opened at $15.43 on Friday. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Welbilt by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,383,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,895 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,151 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,345,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Welbilt by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,193,000 after acquiring an additional 329,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

