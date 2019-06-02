Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215,042 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $160,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,941,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,740,000 after buying an additional 829,133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,590,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,192,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,444. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $107.98. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 74,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,840,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,464,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $3,422,440.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,072.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,051 shares of company stock valued at $33,304,084. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

