Western Digital (WDC) Trading Down 5.7%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 7,117,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,799,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

