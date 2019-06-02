William Blair Weighs in on FireEye Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FireEye in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

FireEye stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. FireEye has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 20.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $54,563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,877 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FireEye by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,619 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

