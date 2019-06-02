Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,286 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

