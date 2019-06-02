Workday (WDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $262.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $106.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $117.24 and a 1-year high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $53,874,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $32,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock valued at $208,547,706. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 547,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Workday by 1,337.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.