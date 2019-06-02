Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OMNOVA Solutions.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 41.90%. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

OMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

