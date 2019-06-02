Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) to report $65.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Salem Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $65.90 million. Salem Media Group posted sales of $66.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will report full year sales of $254.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $254.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Salem Media Group.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.12 million. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

SALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on Salem Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.55. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

