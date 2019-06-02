Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Stag Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 484,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1192 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

