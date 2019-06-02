Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boxlight Corp (BOXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Boxlight reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 29.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOXL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 67,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,144. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 6.98.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

