Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. FIG Partners lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 32,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,824. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $548.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $38,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,875 shares of company stock worth $504,666 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

