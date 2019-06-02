Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other Toll Brothers news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,819.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,078,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,837,000 after acquiring an additional 673,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after buying an additional 42,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,688,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after buying an additional 3,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $116,690,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,362,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,796,000 after buying an additional 457,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 1,854,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

