Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.31%. Research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.