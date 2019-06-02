Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) to Hold

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.33.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

